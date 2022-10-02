Senate Probes NUPRC over Alleged Illegal Re-allocation of Atala Oil Field – THISDAYLIVE

* Committee demands presidential order from regulatory agency

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions has directed the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to forward to it President Muhammadu Buhari’s orders empowering the agency to re-allocate the Atala Marginal Oil Field in Bayelsa State to another firm.

The NUPRC came under fire in the Senate over its alleged revocation and illegal re-allocation of Atala Marginal Oil field (OML 46) owned by the Bayelsa State Government to Halkin Exploration and Production Company Limited (Halkin E&P).

The Senate panel, acting on the petition before it from the Bayelsa Oil Company Limited ( BOCL) and Hardy Oil Nigeria Limited, directed the management of NUPRC, to produce written directive from President Buhari on allocation of the field to Halkin E&P.

Crisis on the oil field started on April 6, 2020 when the then regulatory…