Troops Rescue Chibok Girl with Four Children – THISDAYLIVE

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Troops of the Nigerian Army have reportedly rescued one of the Chibok schoolgirls abducted by insurgents in 2014.

The girl, identified as Yana Pogu, was rescued on Thursday in Borno by the troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Hadin Kai.

Pogu, who was rescued with her four children, gave birth to a set of twins four months ago.

Speaking on the recent development, Zagazola, a publication focused on counter-insurgency operations in the Lake Chad region, said her twins were in an unhealthy condition when she was rescued.

Her rescue, according to TheCable, was achieved by troops of the Nigerian Army, backed by a column of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) when they stormed the enclave of Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihad, a terrorist group in Bama Local Government Area, Borno State.

According to intelligence sources, the troops engaged and overwhelmed the insurgents, neutralising scores of terrorists in the…