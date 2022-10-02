Tweeting from the Gym, Tinubu Says ‘I’m Strong, Healthy, Ready to Serve from Day One’ – THISDAYLIVE

*Releases workout video

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

In an attempt to put a stop to the rumour about his health, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has declared that he was hale and hearty and ready to serve Nigeria from day one.

The rumour about his health spread like wildfire last week following his inability to attend the signing of the Peace Accord, which was signed by all the presidential candidates. The vice presidential candidate of the ruling party and the former Governor of Borno state, Senator Kashim Shettima, represented Tinubu at the event.

But Tinubu who appeared in a short video on Sunday which was posted on his verified Twitter handle and the Facebook of Tinubu Support Group (TSG) was seen on a spin bike.

Tinubu tweeted: “Many have said I have died; others claimed I have withdrawn from the presidential race. Well…nope.

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am…