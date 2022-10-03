2023 is Choice Between New Direction and Those Who Want to Sustain Current Disaster – THISDAYLIVE

*In last minute move to keep ‘one house’, meets BoT members, N’East stakeholders next

*Wike, Ugwuanyi, Ikpeazu, Makinde, Ortom meet in Enugu

*Emmanuel: PDP’ll get it right in 2023, says it’s the only party in Nigeria

*Senator explains why Ayu can’t resign now

*Group, party stalwart seek expulsion of NWC members over antiparty activities

Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Okon Bassey in Uyo

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said the 2023 general election is a choice between those who are prepared to lead change from day one and persons bent on continuation of the current disaster caused by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Atiku stated this yesterday in Abuja, as he engaged in a last minute push to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

The PDP presidential candidate met with members of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), and was scheduled to meet…