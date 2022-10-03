920 Rural Youths Get Agric Empowerment in Ondo – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

As part of efforts to ensure poverty reduction, not less than 920 beneficiaries have been enrolled to be trained and empowered on cassava, cocoa, fishery and poultry production and management in Ondo State.

The project, sponsored by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), is an initiative of the International Fund for Agricultural Development Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises in Niger Delta (IFAD/Life-ND) project, meant to tackle food insecurity, create jobs and boost the economy of Nigeria.

Speaking during a media roundtable meeting held in Akure, the state capital, at the weekend, the state Project Coordinator, Mr. Ademola Olawale, said the project was initiated and funded to create employment, income generation and to ensure the sufficiency of food, stressing that it targets youths (18-35 years) and women (from women head-households with children under 15 years) as apprentices who will come out of…