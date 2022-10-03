Buhari Appoints NYC President as National Climate Change Council Member – THISDAYLIVE

Folalumi Alaran

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the President, Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), Blessing Akinlosotu, as a member National Council on Climate Change alongside others on Wednesday.

President Buhari who is the chairperson of the Council stated that the inauguration ceremony came at a time when there were plans to set up agenda for effective and efficient operation of the council.

The President described climate change as one of the biggest challenges facing humanity and further said that he had directed the Attorney General and Minister of Justice in conjunction with the Minister of Environment to initiate appropriate amendments to ”noticeable implementation challenges” inherent in the climate change Act.

He said, ” Climate Change is complex and dynamic; and requires multidimensional and multi-sectoral initiatives to address its impacts and avert its rapid advance.

”Updated data show increases in sea level rise,…