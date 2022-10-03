City Hammer United 6-3 in Manchester Derby – THISDAYLIVE

Ugo Aliogo with agency report

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland became the first player to score three successive Premier League home hat-tricks as Manchester United were humiliated 6-3 in the derby at Etihad Stadium.

Haaland’s rampant start to the season continued as he made it 17 goals in 11 starts – a goal every 54 minutes – since his move from Borussia Dortmund while Phil Foden scored his first treble for City as they closed the gap on pace-setters Arsenal to just one point on 20.

Earlier on Saturday, Arsenal had defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 to cling to the top of the Premier League on 21 points from 8 games.

City’s defeat of the Red Devils was a brutal reality check for United after their recent improvement, as the reigning Premier League champions ran riot to illustrate the gulf in class between the teams.

City’s lightning start was rewarded when Foden swept home Bernardo Silva’s cross after eight minutes before Haaland…