Dangote Group Boosts Abuja  Trade Fair – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Dangote Group has been described as a significant premium player, as over 300 corporate exhibitors are participating in the 17th Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF) declared open recently by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Lokoja, Kogi State yesterday.

While speaking with journalist, the Director-General of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Ms. Victoria Akai, said: “As a member of ACCI,

the Dangote Group further strengthens the position of ACCI in implementing business activities and advocating for business-friendly policies.

”The Dangote-ACCI partnership is strategic and geared towards showcasing made-in-Nigeria products, which will help inform prospective exporters about the available opportunities and processes.”

Akai said the company had been a significant sponsor of the Abuja International Trade Fair, including this year’s…