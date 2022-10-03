For First Time, Buhari Excludes Ex-Senate President, Saraki, from National Honours – THISDAYLIVE

*Nominates late Abba Kyari, Enahoro for posthumous awards

*Lawan, Gbajabiamila, CJN, service chiefs, Okonjo-Iweala, Amina Mohammed, THISDAY Staff, music stars among 435 others

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

For the first time in Nigeria’s socio-political history, President Muhammadu Buhari, has ignored a known convention and practice by excluding a former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, who led the National Assembly from 2015 to 2019, from the national honours awards, at an event billed to hold on October 11, at the State House, Abuja.

However, listed for the national awards are some 437 Nigerians, among them politicians, public officers, security officers, businessmen, traditional rulers, members of the academia, retired public officers, religious leaders and musical artistes, who would receive the prestigious national honours for 2022.

Indications that Saraki might have been excluded from the list of awardees emerged…