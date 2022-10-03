How NDLEA Uncovered N8.8bn Tramadol in VGC – THISDAYLIVE

*Suspected drug baron arrested

Barely two months after the National Drug Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) uncovered a methamphetamine laboratory at the Victoria Garden City, Lekki, Lagos, operatives of the agency has recovered 13,451,466 Tramadol pills worth N8.8 billion in a mansion in the same highbrow residential estate.

A suspect, Ugochukwu Nsofor Chukwukadibia, who is the Chairman of Autonation Motors Ltd, has been arrested.

A statement by the NDLEA’s Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Bavafemi, said following credible intelligence, operatives on Friday stormed the Plot A45 Road 2 home of a suspected 52-year-old billionaire drug kingpin.

The suspect, Chukwukadibia, who hails from Ihiala local government area of Anambra state, had been on the NDLEA’s watch list as one of those behind the tramadol drug cartel in Nigeria.

The statement said a search of the expansive mansion led to the discovery of 443 cartons of Tramadol Hydrochloride…