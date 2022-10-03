ICAO, Qatar to Partner with Nigeria on Aviation University  – THISDAYLIVE

Chinedu Eze

The President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council, Salvatore Siacchitano has reiterated the commitment of the organisation to partner with Nigeria in the establishment, provision of funding and faculty for the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU) in Abuja.

The ICAO President gave the assurance when Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika led the country’s delegation to the 41st General Assembly of the organisation to his office at the ICAO headquarters in Montreal Canada.

According to him, ICAO would always be part of every effort geared towards addressing the manpower needs of member-nations in order to service and manage the ever-expanding aviation industry, asserting that Nigeria’s decision to establish the university was a welcome development.

The University, he said, would represent a new channel for the training of professional managers for the industry, especially within…