Kwara Not  Deducting Teachers’ Salaries – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kwara State chapter, at the weekend absolved the state government of a purported illegal deduction from teachers’ salary under the state Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) for September 2022.

A statement issued by the union and jointly signed by the state Chairman, Oyewo Bashiru, and state Secretary, Mr. Moni Mike Modesty, respectively, said: “The attention of the state leadership of NUT, Kwara State wing, has been drawn to complaints by some public school teachers in the state of a purported illegal deduction as check-off dues in the month of September 2022 to the NUT from the salaries of teachers in the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) which had been made from their salaries, and the negative insinuations.

“The development is aimed at disparaging the images of the Kwara State Government and the union, as consequences from the alleged illegal deductions are now…