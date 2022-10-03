Kwara Police Arrest Chief Medical Director for Alleged Murder of Girlfriend, Housewife – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Detectives of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested the Chief Medical Director of Kaiama General Hospital, Dr. Adio Adeyemi Adebowale, for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Nofisat Halidu.

The detectives recovered two decomposed bodies inside Adebowale’s office located at Kaiama town, the headquarters of Kaiama local government area of the state.

One of the corpses was found buried under the floor tiles inside his office, while the other was found inside a trash bin.

THISDAY gathered that the suspect allegedly told the police detectives during interrogation that the victim simply identified as Ifeoluwa was his girlfriend and that he killed her and dumped her in a bush in Alapa in Asa local government area of Kwara state, before it was later traced to his office.

The police following series of investigations later led the suspect to his office in Kaima General hospital, where they found the office tiles to be…