Nigeria Needs Leaders with Capacity, Character to Manage Change – THISDAYLIVE

*says youths loosing patience

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday said that the country is in desperate need of leaders with the capacity and character to manage change.

Gbajabiamila, who stated this during the opening ceremony of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI) in Abuja, said the consequences of the changes happening in the world today will depend on how we respond, the decisions we make and the ideas we choose to invest in.

While noting that Nigeria and across the world, rapid and relentless changes are being experienced, the Speaker said that some of these changes are technological, while others are economical and political.

The Speaker underscored the need to reform the approach to policy making in all levels of government in Nigeria.

According to him, it is unrealistic to expect the youth to commit to sustaining a democracy that hasn’t lived up to their…