‘Plateau ‘ll Vote Massively for APC in 2023 Elections’ – THISDAYLIVE





Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and member representing Jos North in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Mr. Ibrahim Baba-Hassan has assured stakeholders that Plateau will vote massively for the APC, adding that Nigerians are now more politically conscious and will only elect candidates in the forthcoming general election that will sustain the nation’s democracy and develop economy.

Speaking with journalists in Jos on the occasion of 62nd Independence Anniversary celebration, Baba-Hassan, acknowledged the commitment of the citizenry towards the growth of the nation since independence noting that, Nigerians were more than ever before, willing to participate actively in the electoral process with confidence in the electoral system.

Throwing his weight behind issue-based campaigns, the lawmaker assured people of his determination to continually contribute meaningfully to nation building and also…