SERAP Urges Buhari to Declare Assets at End of His Tenure – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to recommit to transparency, and demonstrate leadership by publicly publishing his assets at the end of his tenure of office and encourage other members of his administration to do same.

SERAP also urged him to direct the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, “to take immediate steps to expeditiously, diligently, effectively and fairly prosecute all outstanding high-profile corruption cases currently being handled by his office.”

In an open letter dated October 1, 2022, signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said contrary to Buhari’s Independence Day address, “grand corruption has continued to deny millions of Nigerians equal opportunities.”

SERAP said promoting transparency and combating corruption as well as ensuring full and effective respect for…