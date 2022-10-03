Shun Violence, Thuggery,  A’Ibom YPP Chairman Tells  Youths – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Youths of Akwa Ibom State have been urged to shun violence, thuggery and vulgar speeches before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

The state chairman of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Apostle Nyeneime Andy, gave the charge during the inauguration of the YPP Youths Caucus in the state.

He said the youths have a greater part to play in making the 2023 general elections free-and-fair, in order to “bring in a dynamic and vibrant leader like Senator Bassey Albert Akpan.”

“Selling vote for a certain amount will mean selling your destiny, it is you that will tell your brothers and sisters to vote the right leaders. Thuggery , violence and vulgar language is not allowed in the entire party structure, including the youths caucus,” he added.

Apostle Andy, who inaugurated the leadership of the YPP Youth Caucus, charged them to carry everybody along and ensure unity in the party.

“Leaders should carry…