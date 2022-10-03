Suspected Kidnappers Kill Businessman in Kwara – THISDAYLIVE

Abduct monarch, driver

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Suspected kidnappers have reportedly killed a businessman, one Mr. Aribidesi of Oja Tuntun Market, Ilorin, Kwara State, over the weekend.

Aribidesi, according to THISDAY checks, was attacked at his residence at Alubarika Area, Gaa–Osibi, Alagbado area of Ilorin.

The incident, according to THISDAY checks, happened last Thursday night on September 29, 2022, when the victim was attacked with machete by his assailants who also went away with two of his children.

A neighbour of the deceased who sought anonymity told journalists yesterday in Ilorin that “the attackers also went away with the deceased’s mobile phone.”

He said that the suspected kidnappers have since reportedly contacted his family to demand for N10 million as ransom to free the kidnapped children.

He added that “nobody knew how they were able to gain access to the building, nobody knew if they had scaled the fence or…