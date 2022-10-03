Tinubu Roars Back, Says He’s Fit and Ready to Serve – THISDAYLIVE

* APC PCC holds inaugural meeting this week

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, last night, denied speculations about his health and declared that he was not only hale and hearty, but also ready to serve Nigeria.

The inaugural meeting of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) was scheduled to hold on Tuesday.

The rumour about Tinubu’s allegedly deteriorating health and even death started last week following his inability to attend the peace accord signing ceremony in Abuja. Tinubu was conspicuously absent at the exercise undertaken by all other presidential candidates. The vice presidential candidate of the ruling party and former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, represented Tinubu at the event.

But Tinubu, who appeared in a video lasting just seven seconds yesterday, which was posted on his verified twitter handle and the Facebook of Tinubu Support Group…