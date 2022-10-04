‘2023 Opportunity to Change Narratives of Poor Leadership in Nigeria’ – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A former Minister of Sports and Youths Development and now Kwara Central Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 General Elections, Mr. Bolaji Abdullahi, has said that the elections must provide opportunity for the teeming voters to change the narratives of poor leadership in the country.

Abdulahi, who is fondly called “Omoluabi” by his teeming supporters in Ilorin, Kwara State’s capital, made the remark yesterday in Ilorin during a political debate programme that was organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He said that it is no over statement that the current leadership in the country have broken the fabrics of the people in view of the alleged insensitivity to the plight of the people.

He stated that the poor handling of the nation’s economy and insecurity among others have brought untold hardship to…