Aliyu, Shekarau, Haruna, Others Rally Support for Atiku – THISDAYLIVE

•Slam Tinubu over fitness video

•PDP crisis’ll be over soon, says ex-BoT chairman

•Edo stakeholders call for Dan Orbih’s sacking

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, James Sowole in Abeokuta and John Shiklam in Kaduna

The campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, received a boost yesterday, as three former governors and leaders of the party stormed Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, to mobilise support for him ahead of the 2023 elections.

The ex-governors were Muazu Babangida Aliyu (Niger), Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano), and Boni Haruna (Adamawa).

The event held at the PDP secretariat in Abeokuta witnessed no fewer than 20 volunteer support groups for Atiku, the party’s governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, and other candidates.

PDP leaders at the rally mocked the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, over his recent fitness video.

In a related development, the…