Authentic National Honours List out Soon – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government Tuesday disclosed that the authentic list of national honours recipients will be out before long.

Making this disclosure was the Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume, who told newsmen shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, that the approved honours’ list will be released soon.

According to him, the ministry did not authorise the list that had been in circulation, saying the real list will soon be released.

Asked when the authentic national honors’ list would be released, the former two-time governor of Benue State replied: “soon.”

On whether his mission to see the president has anything to do with the controversial list, Akume said “no.”

On what happened with the list in circulation, he said: “We did not release any list.”

A list purported to have emanated from the ministry has been in circulation with critics wondering why…