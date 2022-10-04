Baptist Convention Urges Christians to Pray for Right Leaders  – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) has challenged Christians in the country to pray earnestly for God to intervene in the situation of the country, especially against the myriad of self-inflicted challenges militating against the development of the country.

The Christians were particularly challenged to pray for the success of the 2023 general election so that the country will remain a united entity beyond 2023.

The President of the North-East Baptist Conference of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), Rev Musa Likita, presented the challenge while delivering exhortation titled: ‘Let the new King Come’, at the 2022 Baptist Day held at the First Baptist Church, Yandoka Road in Bauchi last weekend.

Likita declared that Nigeria found itself in the present precarious situation because it completely abandoned God and rely on self-will coupled with the selfish disposition of the leaders.

He took his reading from 2…