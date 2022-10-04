Gbajabiamila Meets Buhari, Submits Report on House’ Interface With Striking Lecturers  – THISDAYLIVE

*Says another meeting scheduled with President this week

*Expresses hope of resolving issues at stake soon

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday evening received the House of Representatives’ report on its intervention in the protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), promising to study and meet the legislators again.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, who made this known while speaking with newsmen after meeting with the President at the State House, Abuja, also expressed hope after the meeting.

The Speaker who led the Hiuse leadership to the meeting said the President had received their report and requested for a few days to study it, adding that another meeting would be convened either Thursday or Friday.

According to him: “We came here for one reason and one reason only; after a series of engagements with ASUU and with people on the executive side, we’ve been…