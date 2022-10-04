Makinde Facing Flaks over Political Jamboree – THISDAYLIVE

Pitching tent with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in the crisis in Peoples Democratic Party, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, faces strident criticism over his political jamboree within and outside the country. Kemi Olaitan writes

For four months now that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elected its presidential candidate in the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, at its national convention in Abuja, it is no longer news that the main opposition party has been engrossed in fracas with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his camp that include serving and former governors and other leaders, behind the threat to its unity.

From London to major cities in the country prominent stakeholders led by Atiku himself had continue to engage in various meetings to pacify Wike and his camp to no avail raising question about the self-acclaimed appellation of Atiku as a unifier. The governors with Wike who had consistently insisted that the…