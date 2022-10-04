NGO Gifts Learning Materials to 200 Pupils in Katsina School – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Women, Youth and Children Improvement Support Initiative (WYCISI), Tuesday, distributed learning materials to 200 pupils of Bagiwa Primary School in Mani Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The items, which were distributed to the pupils in primary one to three of the school, included school uniforms, bags, exercise books, pencils and other learning materials.

The Founder of the NGO and wife of the Katsina State Governor, Dr. Zakkiya Aminu Bello Masari, while distributing the learning materials to the pupils in Bagiwa, said the gesture was aimed at encouraging parents to support the education of their children.

She explained that the non-profit organisation has been complementing the efforts of the state government in the delivery of basic education, primary healthcare, agriculture, women and youth empowerment in the state, especially in rural communities.

The governor’s…