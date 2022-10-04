Nigeria Has Capacity to Overcome Current  Problems, Says Ondo Assembly Candidate – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

A stalwart of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in Ondo State, Mr. Funmi Abikanlu, has described Nigeria’s current problems as signs of hope and greatness because the country has the capacity to overcome them.

Abikanlu, who is the ADC’s Ondo State House of Assembly candidate for Owo Constituency I in the in the 2023 general elections, made this observation yesterday when he said that governments at all levels in the country must ensure adequate infrastructure developments, including good road networks, reliable electricity, and adequate water supply, which are significantly lacking in Nigeria.

He affirmed his willingness and commitment to ensure good representation and governance for his constituency by infiltrating and overwhelming the entire political ecosystem in the interest of the people, stressing that this comes on the heels of the challenges bedeviling the country, particularly residents of the Owo Local…