North-west Director of Tinubu Support Group Loses Mother – THISDAYLIVE



Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The North-west Director of Tinubu Support Group (TSG), Baffa Babba Dan Agundi, lost his mother, Hajiya Hassana Babba Dan Agundi, in the early hours of yesterday.

She was buried according to Islamic rites at 10 a.m. yesterday.

The burial ceremony which was conducted at the Emir’s Palace in Kano, was attended by a mammoth crowd of sympathisers.

Among dignitaries who attended the burial rites included the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who came in the company of members of his cabinet; Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, and some notable Kano businessmen and politicians.

The late matriarch of the Dan Agundi dynasty left behind nine children, including Alhaji Ibrahim Babba Dan Agundi, Abdulrrazak Babba Dan Agundi, Captain Mohammed Babba Dan Agundi, among others.

In an earlier condolence message to Baffa Babba Dan Agundi, who is also the managing director of Kano Road Transport Agency (KAROTA), Governor…