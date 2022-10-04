OPEC Mulls Highest Cut in Two Years, May Reduce Oil Production by 1m bpd – THISDAYLIVE

•Underperforming Nigeria unlikely to be impacted

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) may cut oil production output by as much as 1 million barrels per day when they meet tomorrow, some delegates said yesterday.

If the international oil cartel makes good the decision, it would be the largest cut since 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The group is expected to make the resolution against the backdrop of falling oil prices and months of severe market volatility which prompted top OPEC+ producer, Saudi Arabia, to back production cuts.

But the decision may have little impact on Nigeria which has been unable to meet even the quota allocated to it by as much as 800,000 barrels per day, going by August data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Last year, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari, said…