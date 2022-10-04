Osinbajo to Headline NEITI’s Energy Transition Dialogue – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will headline the national dialogue on energy transition convened by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), the organisation said yesterday.

NEITI is hosting the event in collaboration with the Natural Resource Governance (NRGI) and BudgIt Foundation, according to a statement signed by the Head, Communications and Advocacy, Obiageli Onuorah.

The event expected to hold in Abuja will discuss the Nigeria energy transition plan, explore the global challenges associated with energy transition and seek ideas from industry experts on managing the risks and opportunities for Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of NEITI Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji disclosed that Osinbajo had been invited to deliver the keynote address.

Orji stated that the Dialogue was aimed at creating awareness on the implications of the energy transition on the economy and citizens of Nigeria, seek status updates on…