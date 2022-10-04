PDP BoT, Wike’s Meeting Ends in Deadlock – THISDAYLIVE

*Wabara: With Wike’s cooperation, PDP’ll win 2023 election

*We’ll resolve party’s internal issues in unity, says Rivers governor

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could not conclude their peace meeting with the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, as they agreed to continue with the reconciliation meeting in Abuja.

The meeting was part of efforts to resolve the post presidential primary crisis plaguing the party. The Rivers State governor is at the centre of the crisis following his call for the resignation of the National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu.

Led by the former Senate President Adolphus Wabara, the BoT members said their meeting with the Rivers state governor was progressive and expressed hope that soon the party’s internal crisis will be sorted out peacefully.

The meeting, which lasted four hours had Dr. Ibrahim…