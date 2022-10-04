President Buhari Appoints Climate Change Council – THISDAYLIVE

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed and inaugurated the President, Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), Blessing Akinlosotu as a member National Council on Climate Change alongside others.

President Buhari, who is the chair person of the Council, stated that the inauguration ceremony came at a time when there were plans to set up agenda for effective and efficient operation of the council.

The president described climate change as one of the biggest challenges facing humanity and further said that he has directed the Attorney General and Minister of Justice in conjunction with the Minister of Environment to initiate appropriate amendments to ”noticeable implementation challenges” inherent in the climate change Act.

He said: ” Climate Change is complex and dynamic and requires multidimensional and multi-sectoral initiatives to address its impacts and avert its rapid advance.

” Updated data show increases in sea level rise, heat waves, wildfires,…