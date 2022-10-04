Sanwo-Olu Announces Salary Increment for Lagos Civil Servants – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a surprise move, has announced salary increment for civil servants in the state.

Apart from this, the governor also disclosed that a phased system of distribution of official vehicles to persons on the director level beginning from the end of October, even as he said that 100 directors will benefit at every phase.

The governor, who made the announcement Tuesday during his working visit to the state secretariat, Alausa, to meet with the workers, assured them the state will endeavour to meet all commitments to the civil servants.

Sanwo-Olu, who was a former commissioner in the state, said: “You were always the first, you would remember that at that time we were the first to start paying the minimum wage of N18,000, way back in 2010. You would remember during my time; we started the Pension Commission. It was the first in the whole country. Even at that time, we started the first Enhanced…