Speedy Trial will Enhance Financial Sector Stability, Improve Investors’ Confidence, Says CJN  – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, on Monday stated that “timely and efficient adjudication” of cases enhances stability in the Nigerian financial sector.

To this extent, the Acting CJN said time is of essence for a cross discussion of the legal and contextual issues including the challenges encountered by operators and regulators of the banking and financial services sector in relation to the judicial system, so as, “to identify possible solutions to the problems and thereby ensure stability of the Nigerian banking and financial economy”.

Ariwoola was speaking at a capacity building workshop for Justices and Judges of the Court of Appeal and Federal High Court on Banking and Financial Services.

He noted that the theme of the workshop, ‘The Role of the Judiciary in Banking Sector Reforms and Economic Growth in Nigeria’, signifies the desire by relevant stakeholders to continuously…