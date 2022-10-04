Visiting Wike An Embarrassment to Our Party – THISDAYLIVE

•Threatens to take matters into its own hands if national leadership fails to do something

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has said it is embarrassing and improper for some of the party’s governors to visit Governor Nyesom Wike in complete disregard for the party’s state chapter.

The party warned that the governors were sabotaging efforts to reclaim the former APC-controlled state by parleying with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor.

The warning came in the wake of repeated visits to Wike by APC governors from the South-west zone.

The Rivers State APC said it was disrespectful for the APC governors to continue to hobnob with Wike at the expense of the party in the state. Describing such act as anti-party activity, the leadership of party therefore urged the APC national leadership to prevail on the South-west governors to desist from what it called an inimical…