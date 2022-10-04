You’re New Set of Warrior-scholars to Tackle Nation’s Security Challenges – THISDAYLIVE

*Describes armed forces as a unifying institution

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has told new Cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) that they are the new crop of warrior scholars to face headlong the security challenges facing the nation.

He stressed that with a far more complicated current security environment, the new crop of military officers is the generation of warrior-scholars that will confront enemies of the state with an arsenal of unconventional skills, unorthodox strategies and critical thinking.

Osinbajo who spoke Tuesday in Kaduna at the 32nd Convocation Ceremony and the Graduation of 69 Regular Course Cadets and Postgraduate students of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) told the graduating cadets that it has fallen on them to be thought-leaders that will advance development both on and off the battlefield.

He noted that the threat environment that the warrior-scholars are tasked with engaging is not…