A’Court Urges ASUU, FG to Resolve Deadlock in Nation’s Interest – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Abraham Georgewill of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal Wednesday, urged striking lecturers and the federal government to resolve the deadlock on the shutdown of universities in the interest of the nation.

Justice Georgewill gave the charge shortly after lawyers to parties in the suit announced appearances.

The federal government had dragged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to court over the protracted industrial action of the lecturers.

In a ruling delivered on September 21, Justice Polycarp Hamman of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Abuja Division, had restrained ASUU from continuing with the strike embarked upon since February 14, in protest against poor funding of universities including welfare conditions.

The judge had predicated his action on Section 18 of the Trade Dispute Act, that empowers him to make such decisions in the interest of the nation.

Dissatisfied, the…