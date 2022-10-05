Afreximbank, NGF, AfSNET Commit to Smooth Implementation of AfCFTA – THISDAYLIVE

Dike Onwuamaeze

The second African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network (AfSNET) conference has affirmed the need for sub-sovereign governments in Africa to institute local mechanisms that would enhance the smooth implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The AfSNET, which was convened last month in Abuja, Nigeria by the Nigerian Governors Forum and the African Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank) under the theme “African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network-Championing Africa’s Development,” also observed that enunciating policies on quick wins and areas where sub-sovereign governments have competitive advantage could help to build the early momentum required to optimise gains and opportunities under AfCFTA.

The AfSNET also committed itself to mobilise exhibitors and delegates to participate in the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2023), to be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire, and scheduled to take place from November 21-27,…