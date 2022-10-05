Alleged $41.8m Judgement against Me Cheap Blackmail – THISDAYLIVE

By
Headliners
-
1


*Says his alternative political views cannot be suppressed

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

A member of the National Assembly, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has described as cheap blackmail and a ruse the report of $41.8 million dollars judgement against him in the United States.

The former two-time former governor of Enugu state in a release personally signed by him  said the fake news was targeted at maligning him because of his alternative views on the recent  political development in the country.

According to him: “Campaign of calumny, intimidation, insults and abuse orchestrated to suppress and diminish my voice. However my voice will grow louder and more persistent.  I know my recent position will attract this attack by those who cannot tolerate alternative views. Democracy allows alternative view points.

“If I cannot express my opinion and take a stand who will.

 “I left Enugu state on a solid foundation 15 years ago. Records of our…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR