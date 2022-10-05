APC Govs, NWC Fail to Agree on Campaign Kick off Date – THISDAYLIVE

•Adamu: We’ll determine when we will start our campaign

•Bagudu: Release of campaign list unfortunate

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The meeting between the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the National leadership of the party led by Senator Abdulahi Adamu Wednesday failed to reach a compromise on the commencement date for the 2023 election campaign.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on September 28 lifted ban on electioneering.

The meeting which started at about 12 noon Wednesday and ended at about 5:10 p.m was aimed at strategising on the campaign activities and timetable of the ruling party.

Recall that the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) had released a 422-member campaign list which plunged the party into crisis.

The APC had also initially scheduled a Peace Walk and Prayers on September 28, 2022, to officially kick-off campaigns for the 2023 presidential…