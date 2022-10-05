Between Facts, Reality and Faith-keeping – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje, in this analysis of the second term tenure of Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state which ends on October 16, 2022, says the regime failed to live up to the expectations of people in the state known as fountain of knowledge

On October 16, 2018 when the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was sworn in for a second term tenure, the expectations were high and disillusionment was palpable due to the parlous state of the economy and mistrust between the populace and government .

The mood was saddening then in the sense that virtually all the sectors of the economy seemed neglected and disappointed due to dashed hopes and serious alienation they suffered in the hands of governments; local government, state and federal levels.

Before Fayemi’s enigmatic and wondrous return, the civil servants and pensioners were groaning under the pangs of irregular payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities.

During the maiden interface the governor…