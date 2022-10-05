Buhari Accuses ASUU of Corruption as FG Registers Two New Varsity-based Unions – THISDAYLIVE

•Move to liberalise academic sector, claims Ngige

•Labour minister is desperate, newly registered associations are dissidents, ASUU insists

•Speaker of House of Reps presents proposals to Buhari, says end of 7-month strike by academics imminent

Deji Elumoye, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Kingsley Nwezeh, Udora Orizu and Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, accused the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of involvement in endemic corruption in the education sector, alleging that corruption in the sector undermines federal government’s investment in education.

Buhari said incessant strikes by unions created the impression that government was underfunding education.

Speaking at the fourth National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public Sector, Buhari said corruption from the basic to tertiary levels of education greatly marred government’s investment in the sector.

