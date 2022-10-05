Clipping the Wings of CBN





GANIYU OGUNLEYE

At the Senate’s plenary on 27th September 2022, a Bill to amend the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, 2007 was deliberated upon. As reported in the media, the Bill focused on three issues namely, 1) Appointment of an outsider as the chairman of CBN Board of Directors, 2) Fixing the remuneration of board members and 3) Approval of annual budget to be submitted to the National Assembly (NASS) for consideration. In summary, the proposed amendments seek to erode the bank’s operational independence contrary to the existing Section 1(3) of CBN Act 2007 which states “——the Bank shall be an independent body in the discharge of its functions.” This is not the first time that a desire to erode CBN’s autonomy will be initiated by the Senate. In 2012 a similar move was made on which I had commented. With the re- opening of the issue a decade later, one is obliged to weigh in.

The proposal is of public interest; therefore, its rationale should be…





Source: Thisday Newspaper