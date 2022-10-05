Diri Meets Buhari in State House, Seeks Return of OML 46 to Bayelsa – THISDAYLIVE

*Buhari prromises action on requests

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday evening met with the Bayelsa State governor, Duoye Diri, at the State House, Abuja, assuring him that he will address three major requests he tabled before him.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President categorically told the governor that his actions on the request would be with “promptness and immediacy.”

Responding to an address by the Governor during his visit, President Buhari stressed the need for immediate response to the Governor, saying, “given the period we are in, I know most of you are in the field campaigning. I will respond to your requests as quickly as possible.”

Earlier in his address, Governor Diri, who was accompanied by his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson; His Royal Majesty, King Alfred Diete-Spiff and the Chairman of the State’s Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty,…