Experts, Stakeholders Call for a Strong National CyberSecurity Infrastructure – THISDAYLIVE

As Cyberechnologies Next Generation (CybertechNX) launches Cybersecurity Consulting Operations, Nigerian cybersecurity experts and stakeholders in the financial services sector have called on the federal government to urgently initiate and operationalise a world-class and effective cybersecurity strategy to address the ever-evolving cyberthreats and critical infrastructure protection challenges plaguing the national economy.

The Managing Director, Cybertechnologies Next Generation Company Limited (CybertechNX), Dr. Austine Ohwobete, spoke after showcasing CybertechNX’s core capabilities to the Committee of Chief Information Security Officers of the Nigerian Financial Institutions (CCISONFI) during CybertechNX’s business launch and cyber-capabilities expose in Lagos, where he acknowledged that Nigeria presently has a semblance of cyber-security plan, but pointed out that the plan is full of holes, gaps and lacking in implementation timelines,…