For Second Time in 45 Years, NNPCL Declares Profit, Rakes in N674bn After Tax Revenues – THISDAYLIVE

•Federation to decide how funds will be deployed

•Kyari promises additional 400,000 bpd as major pipelines resume

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

For the second time in its 45-year history, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) , formerly a corporation, yesterday declared a Profit After Tax (PAT) financial position, announcing that it raked in N674 billion for the 2021 financial year.

The amount is 134.8 per cent or N387 billion higher than the N287 billion announced by the company in 2020.

Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPCL, Mallam Mele Kyari, who made the declaration in Abuja while making public excerpts of the group’s audited financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2021, stated that the profit was driven by the company’s activities in the upstream operations as well as in gas and power.

He also announced that the shareholders’ fund position grew to N2.81 trillion, an increase of 144 per cent, in a speech he…