 Kogi Assembly Summons Ex-Governor Idris over Alleged Transfer of State Shares in Cement Company – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State House of Assembly has summoned the former Governor of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, to appear before the ad-hoc committee investigating alleged revenue shortchange by some companies operating in the state.

This was part of the Assembly resolution after the chairman of ad-hoc committee submitted a report to the Assembly at its plenary yesterday.

The former governor was summoned to explain how the state 10 percent share in Obajana Cement was transferred to Dangote Industries Limited.

The Assembly resolved to invite Idris after the Committee on Revenue Generation and other matters submitted its report at plenary.

The Speaker of state Assembly, Matthew Kolawole, while ruling on the matter shortly after the oral preliminary report, said though the people are happy that Dangote Industries is investing in the state, the Assembly would want to know the benefits of the investment to the state.

He…