Military Secures Release of All 23 Kaduna Train Hostages – THISDAYLIVE

The Nigerian military has secured the release of the remaining 23 Kaduna train hostages, the Chief of Defence Staff Action committee (CDSAC) has announced.

A statement issued by the Secretary, Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee (CDSAC), Prof Usman Yusuf, said the seven-man Presidential Committee assmebled by Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, secured the release and took custody of all the 23 remaining pasengers held hostage by Boko Haram terrorists at 1600Hrs Wednesday.

“The nation owes a debt of gratitude to the Nigerian Military under the leadership of the CDS who conceived and guided the operation from start to finish. All sister Security Agencies and the Federal Ministry of Transportation contributed to this operation,” the statement said.

The statement also said the unwavering support of President Muhammadu Buhari made this possible.

“May God Almighty heal our wounds and bring peace to our land,” the statement…