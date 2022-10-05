My Husband Suffered from PTSD for Many Years – THISDAYLIVE

•Narrates how she played role of physiotherapist for him

•Chides politicians embittered by loss of ‘simple primary election’

•Our proposed centre will tackle the disability, says Mrs. Irabor

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, yesterday, disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari, unknown to many people, suffered Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) for many years, following his involvement in Nigeria’s civil war without rehabilitation, his overthrow as military head of state, and subsequent detention for 40 months without being charged with any offence.

Aisha said Buhari’s loss of three consecutive elections further complicated the situation she was confronted with at 19, when she married him and, therefore, became the unintended physiotherapist for his recovery.

Speaking as special guest of honour at the ground-breaking ceremony for the Armed Forces Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Centre (AFPTSDC) initiated…