Para-Swimming President Kicks Against Dope  – THISDAYLIVE

President of Nigeria Para-Swimming Federation, Hon. Amobi Chikwendu, has warned his athletes not to spike their system with performance enhancing drugs in order to excel.

Hon. Chikwendu further warned that doing so will ultimately lead to ban and disgrace from the sport.

Chikwendu gave the warning while addressing athletes and officials at the end of the two-day Para-Swimming trials held at the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos.

He warned that the federation will not tolerate any act of doping hence his warning that any athlete caught with banned substances, even before the sanctions from the World Anti-doping Agency(WADA), will be in trouble with the federation.

Chikwendu described doping as an ill-wind that blows no one any good as it has destroyed the lives of many athletes and their promising careers.

He therefore charged the coaches to be vigilant by monitoring the progress of their athletes from time to time and should report any…